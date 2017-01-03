Bears' Jay Cutler: Throws four touchdowns and five interceptions in injury-marred season

After suffering thumb and shoulder injuries this season before being placed on injured reserve in December, Cutler played in just five games, and he finished the season averaging 212 passing yards, 0.75 touchdowns and one interception.

Although Cutler (shoulder) in under contract with the Bears next season, the team will decide whether or not to keep him in 2017, as the guaranteed money in his contract has been paid out. Wherever he ends up, it'll be hard to view him as anything more than a fantasy backup, as he's failed to throw for more than 21 touchdowns in all but one of his last six years.