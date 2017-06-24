Howard (hip) expects to be fully cleared before the start of training camp, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Howard underwent offseason surgery to remove bone spurs in his hip, which was the injury that sidelined him for the final eight games of the 2016 season. Since he was healthy enough to participate in OTAs in May and June, it is completely believable that he'll be ready for training camp in late July.

