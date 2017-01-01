Langford rushed 10 times for 26 yards and caught three passes for 41 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings. He finished the season with 200 rushing yards and four touchdowns, along with 19 receptions for 142 yards.

In the last two games of the season, the Bears deactivated Ka'Deem Carey and installed Langford as the clear change-of-pace option to Jordan Howard, and he responded with 90 yards and a touchdown on 21 touches. After rushing for just 3.6 yards per carry as a rookie in 2015, he only rushed for 3.2 yards per carry in 62 rushing attempts this year, but unless Chicago brings in another running back to compete for backup duties, he'll likely begin the 2017 season as the primary handcuff option for Howard. However, if he gets the same degree of workload that he saw over the last two games of the season, he'll also carry flex value.