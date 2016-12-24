Langford rushed seven times for 19 yards and a touchdown while catching one pass for 4 yards in Sunday's 41-21 defeat to Washington.

After Cameron Meredith was tackled at the one-yard line, the Bears didn't substitute players, allowing Langford to remain on the field to cash in on a goal line scoring opportunity. However, with Ka'Deem Carey inactive, Langford had a few extra touches while Howard was held out of the game briefly after being shaken up. He'll continue to be an emergency-only fantasy option next week against the Vikings.