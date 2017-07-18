Bears' Jeremy Langford: Slowly recovering from offseason ankle surgery

Langford has been slow to recover from offseason ankle surgery, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The procedure was to address a high-ankle sprain in Langford's right leg that he suffered in Week 3 of last season and never fully recovered from. Since his availability for the preseason appears to be in question, it's fair to assume Langford won't be ready for the start of training camp, which starts July 27.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories