Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Activated from exempt list
Freeman was activated from the exempt list Friday.
Freeman had been on the exempt list while he was serving his four-game suspension for violating the NFL's PED policy. The Bears waited a week to activate Freeman so that he could practice with the team and get back into the swing of things. He'll be active and expected to play in Saturday's game against Washington.
