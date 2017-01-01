Freeman tallied 10 tackles in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, and he finished the year with 110 tackles in 12 games played.

In a season in which he lost four games to his suspension, Freeman finished the season strong by posting at least nine tackles in each of his last four games. He'll enter the second year of a four-year contract with the Bears in 2017, and he should continue to produce excellent tackle numbers, making him an elite IDP option at inside linebacker