Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Tallies nine stops in Week 16
Freeman recorded nine tackles in Sunday's 41-21 loss to Washington.
In his return from a four-game suspension, Freeman recorded at least nine tackles for the fourth time in his last five games, and he'll continue to be a strong IDP option in Week 17 against the Vikings.
More News
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Activated from exempt list•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Returns from four-game suspension•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Suspended four games•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Tallies 10 tackles in Week 11•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: Tallies nine tackles in Week 10•
-
Bears' Jerrell Freeman: 13 tackles in Thursday loss•