Howard rushed 18 times for 119 yards while catching one pass for nine yards in Saturday's loss to Washington.

It appeared as if Howard wasn't going to reach 99 total yards for the eighth game in a row, but the coaching staff decided to give him the ball on multiple carries in the waning moments of a 20-point loss, allowing him to crack the century mark. The Bears had the ball at the goal line in the first half, but Jeremy Langford converted on the short touchdown run, keeping Howard from a much bigger fantasy day. He'll be facing a Vikings team that was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 17, and he'll continue to be a high-end fantasy option in that contest.