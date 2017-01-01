Howard had 23 carries for 135 yards in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended his rookie season with 1,313 rushing yards along with 29 receptions for 298 yards and seven touchdowns.

After starting the season buried on the depth chart, Howard quickly zipped past Jeremy Langford and Ka'Deem Carey to seize the lead role in the Bears backfield, and he was nearly a lock for at least 100 total yards each week. From Week 8 and beyond, he was one of the most reliable fantasy options at any position, and he was effective regardless of opponent or game script. It would be difficult to imagine that Chicago would force him to share significant time with other running backs in 2017, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he emerged as a first-round draft pick in fantasy drafts, with the second round likely being his floor.