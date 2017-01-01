Bellamy carried the ball twice for 18 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 19 receptions for 282 yards and a touchdown.

Bellamy caught just 19 of the 37 targets he saw in 2016, and he surpassed 45 yards once in the eight games he was targeted multiple times. He'll be a free agent this off-season, and will likely compete for a role as a backup receiver, and his potential fantasy value will depend upon whether he's able to see regular snaps.