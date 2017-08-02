Bears' Josh Sitton: Reports to practice
Sitton returned to practice Wednesday following a leave of absence, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sitton was granted a temporary leave of absence after his wife went into labor early last week. Now back at camp, Sitton projects to resume his starting spot along the Bears' offensive line.
More News
-
Bears' Josh Sitton: Questionable for start of training camp•
-
Bears' Josh Sitton: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Packers QB Rodgers, RB Lacy listed as probable for NFC title game•
-
Packers clear four players for divisional playoff game•
-
Packers enter playoff opener with four probables•
-
Packers head into Week 17 against the Lions fairly healthy•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...