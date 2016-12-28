Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Absent from injury report
Carey (shoulder) does not appear on the Bears' injury report Wednesday.
Carey missed last week's tilt versus the Redskins with a shoulder issue. Not even on the injury report to start Week 17 prep, Carey should be fine to play in the Bears' season finale Sunday versus the Vikings.
