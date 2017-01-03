Carey was a healthy scratch for the final two games of the season, and ended the campaign with 32 carries for 126 yards while catching five passes for 55 yards

Carey rushed for 3.9 yards per carry on the year, and once Jordan Howard emerged as a rising star, Carey touched the football just 11 times over his last seven games before being deactivated for the final two games of the season. During Weeks 16 and 17, Jeremy Langford saw 21 touches in the two games, though he rushed for just 2.7 yards per carry during that time. Carey's under contract next year, and he'll likely be given a chance to compete for a backup role behind Howard, but based on his 2016 performance, he'll need to significantly improve over the off-season to be considered as a fantasy factor.