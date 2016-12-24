Carey (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Redskins.

Although Carey was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week, he will not be in uniform for Saturday's contest due to his shoulder injury. Jordan Howard, who is becoming a bellcow for the Bears, figures to see the vast majority of the carries Saturday and Jeremy Langford could see an uptick in snaps as well.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola