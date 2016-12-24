Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Inactive Saturday
Carey (shoulder) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Redskins.
Although Carey was able to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week, he will not be in uniform for Saturday's contest due to his shoulder injury. Jordan Howard, who is becoming a bellcow for the Bears, figures to see the vast majority of the carries Saturday and Jeremy Langford could see an uptick in snaps as well.
