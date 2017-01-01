Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Inactive Sunday
Carey is inactive for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
For the second week in a row, Carey has been included among the Bears' inactives. On this occasion, though, he avoided the injury report all week, so the backfield is seemingly safe in the hands of Jordan Howard and Jeremy Langford in the season finale.
More News
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Absent from injury report•
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Inactive Saturday•
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Limited in practice•
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Receives one carry in Sunday loss•
-
Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Receives a single carry in Week 14•