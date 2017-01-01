Carey is inactive for Sunday's contest at Minnesota, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

For the second week in a row, Carey has been included among the Bears' inactives. On this occasion, though, he avoided the injury report all week, so the backfield is seemingly safe in the hands of Jordan Howard and Jeremy Langford in the season finale.

