Carey (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Carey was limited in Wednesday's session as well. However, there isn't anything to suggest the tailback is in danger of missing Saturday's matchup with the Redskins. Expect the Bears' final injury report of the week Friday to clarify Carey's potential availability.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola