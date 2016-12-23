Bears' Ka'Deem Carey: Limited in practice
Carey (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Carey was limited in Wednesday's session as well. However, there isn't anything to suggest the tailback is in danger of missing Saturday's matchup with the Redskins. Expect the Bears' final injury report of the week Friday to clarify Carey's potential availability.
