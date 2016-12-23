Carey (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Redskins, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Carey was limited all week due to a shoulder problem, leaving his status up in the air for Saturday's contest. However, since he has no more than two carries in any game since late October, fantasy owners shouldn't be factoring Carey into their plans for the weekend anyway.

