White (fibula) expects to be a participant in the Bears' offseason program, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Although there was hope that White would be activated from IR in the last quarter of the season, the Bears never designated any of their many candidates to do so. Consequently, he only has a four-game stretch to show for his first two professional campaigns due to lower-leg injuries. If he's able to avoid the pratfalls that have so far afflicted him in his career, White could emerge as one of the Bears' top wideouts due to Alshon Jeffery's upcoming status as an unrestricted free agent.