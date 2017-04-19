White (leg) was on the field Tuesday for the start of the Bears' voluntary offseason program, Adam Jahns of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft has played only four regular-season games through two years, first missing his entire rookie campaign with a broken right tibia, and then sitting out the final 12 games of last season due to a broken fibula in the same leg. He did lead the Bears with 19 receptions and 35 targets at the time of last year's injury, comfortably outpacing free-agent departure Alshon Jeffery in both categories. While the Bears have a high-upside duo in the form of White and 2016 breakout star Cameron Meredith, concerns regarding injuries and depth motivated the signings of Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright in the offseason. The team might also consider adding more talent via the draft, which would lead to ample competition for targets in an offense that doesn't figure to produce big passing stats. Even with some obstacles in his way -- including the possibility new quarterback Mike Glennon will disappoint -- White has the physical tools to emerge as a bonafide No. 1 receiver. It sounds as if he's close to full strength, if not all the way there, for the start of the offseason program.