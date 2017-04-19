Bears' Kevin White: Participating in voluntary workouts
White (leg) was on the field Tuesday for the start of the Bears' voluntary offseason program, Adam Jahns of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The No. 7 overall pick from the 2015 draft has played only four regular-season games through two years, first missing his entire rookie campaign with a broken right tibia, and then sitting out the final 12 games of last season due to a broken fibula in the same leg. He did lead the Bears with 19 receptions and 35 targets at the time of last year's injury, comfortably outpacing free-agent departure Alshon Jeffery in both categories. While the Bears have a high-upside duo in the form of White and 2016 breakout star Cameron Meredith, concerns regarding injuries and depth motivated the signings of Markus Wheaton and Kendall Wright in the offseason. The team might also consider adding more talent via the draft, which would lead to ample competition for targets in an offense that doesn't figure to produce big passing stats. Even with some obstacles in his way -- including the possibility new quarterback Mike Glennon will disappoint -- White has the physical tools to emerge as a bonafide No. 1 receiver. It sounds as if he's close to full strength, if not all the way there, for the start of the offseason program.
More News
-
Bears' Kevin White: Still has confidence of team•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Expected to take on major role•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Expects to take part in offseason program•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Targeting Week 13 return from IR•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Undergoes ankle surgery•
-
Bears' Kevin White: Surgery slated for this week•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Patriots surprise with Gillislee deal
The Bills can still match New England's offer and keep Mike Gillislee, but if he goes to the...
-
What to expect from Raider Lynch
In a move that has been rumored for almost a month, the Raiders and Marshawn Lynch agreed to...
-
Notebook: Update on Wentz, others
Jamey Eisenberg empties his notebook after talking to several NFL coaches and players over...
-
Snead expects Year 3 breakout
With Brandin Cooks gone, Willie Snead sees a big season ahead for him in 2017. Snead spoke...
-
Fitzgerald sees loaded Cardinals
Larry Fitzgerald and Carson Palmer put off retirement to play in 2017, and John Brown and J.J....
-
Panthers could be tough to trust
The Panthers have some high-profile Fantasy options in Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Kelvin...