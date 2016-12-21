Fuller (knee) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.

Fuller's previous stint on IR ended Wednesday and the Bears simply placed him back on IR immediately, which means he won't be returning at any point during the final two weeks of the season. The 24-year-old was unable to make any appearances in 2016 while dealing with his knee rehabilitation and now heads into the offseason with two years remaining on his current contract with the Bears.