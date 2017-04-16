Bears' Kyle Fuller: May have to fight for roster spot
Fuller (knee) may not be on Chicago's Week 1 roster, Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Selected 14th overall in the 2014 draft, Fuller appeared to be on his way to stardom when he recorded 64 tackles, four interceptions and three forced fumbles as a rookie. He took a major step back in 2015 -- both statistically and in terms of his work in coverage -- and then missed the entire 2016 season after having arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-August. He was expected to return from the surgery at some point during the season, and his failure to do so seemed to draw the ire of Chicago's coaching staff, with head coach John Fox and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio both subtly questioning the cornerback's desire to play. Drafted by Chicago's previous front office regime, Fuller will have to re-prove himself during offseason workouts and training camp to avoid being released or traded before the upcoming season. Bears general manager Ryan Pace did say the team discussed the possibility of moving Fuller to safety, but there aren't any plans to move forward with a position change. The 25-year-old likely will have to compete for playing time at cornerback amongst a position group that added Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper in the offseason.
