Fuller (knee) is back to full strength, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.

A routine preseason arthroscopic knee surgery ultimately kept Fuller on the sidelines for the entire 2016 season and likely factored into the team's decision to decline his fifth-year option as well. Despite returning to full health, the 2014 first-rounder is not considered a "lock" to make the final roster ahead of Week 1 and is reportedly behind both Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper on the depth chart.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories