Bears' Kyle Fuller: Returns to full strength
Fuller (knee) is back to full strength, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
A routine preseason arthroscopic knee surgery ultimately kept Fuller on the sidelines for the entire 2016 season and likely factored into the team's decision to decline his fifth-year option as well. Despite returning to full health, the 2014 first-rounder is not considered a "lock" to make the final roster ahead of Week 1 and is reportedly behind both Prince Amukamara and Marcus Cooper on the depth chart.
