Fuller (knee) is unlikely to be activated from injured reserve by Wednesday's deadline, as he's been unable to string together enough positive days to make enough progress, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Fuller's level of desire seems to be a matter of concern with coaches, as the team has many players who consistently play through pain, such as cornerback Tracy Porter, who has his knee drained weekly. Fuller was expected to easily be healthy enough to play, especially since the team cleared him to return to practice on November 30, which opened a 21-day window in which he was allowed to be moved to the active roster. After a disappointing 2015 season that had him benched at one point, his inability to be ready to play this season will surely raise concerns about his role on the team in 2017.