Bears' Lamarr Houston: Recovery going as planned
Houston (knee - ACL) is on schedule in his recovery, Patrick Finley of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Houston only lasted until Week 2 last season before tearing his ACL for the second time in three years -- but this time it was in his left knee and not his right. Despite participating in the Bears' OTAs this spring, the 2010 second-rounder hesitated to say whether he's returned to full strength. Thus, it seems like he's not quite there yet, but it doesn't seem like it will take much longer either.
