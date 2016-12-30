Bears' Leonard Floyd: Doubtful Sunday
Floyd (concussion) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
Floyd was held out of practice throughout the week and will need a quick recovery over the weekend in order to play Sunday. Expect Sam Acho to see some added time if Floyd is indeed held out in Week 17.
