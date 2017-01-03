Bears' Leonard Floyd: Posts seven sacks in rookie campaign
Floyd (concussion) finished his rookie season with seven sacks, a forced fumble and 33 tackles in 12 games.
Floyd was on a tear over a five-game stretch that started on October 20, when he notched 6.5 sacks, but otherwise, he only picked up a half a sack over his other seven games. He'll be in the second of a five-year contract in 2017 as a player who's expected to be a cornerstone of the defense, as this year's inconsistency can likely be attributed to rookie growing pains. He should be considered as an upside option in IDP drafts next season.
More News
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Won't play in Week 17•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Doubtful Sunday•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Going through concussion protocol•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Will not return Saturday•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Being evaluated for possible concussion•
-
Bears' Leonard Floyd: Notches two sacks in Week 13•