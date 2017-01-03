Floyd (concussion) finished his rookie season with seven sacks, a forced fumble and 33 tackles in 12 games.

Floyd was on a tear over a five-game stretch that started on October 20, when he notched 6.5 sacks, but otherwise, he only picked up a half a sack over his other seven games. He'll be in the second of a five-year contract in 2017 as a player who's expected to be a cornerstone of the defense, as this year's inconsistency can likely be attributed to rookie growing pains. He should be considered as an upside option in IDP drafts next season.