Floyd (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Redskins, Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Floyd was taken into the locker room and placed in the league's concussion protocol earlier in Saturday's contest. After undergoing a battery of tests, it's been determined that Floyd does have a concussion. Floyd has now suffered two concussions in his rookie campaign, and it's unclear if he'll clear the protocol in time to play in the season finale.