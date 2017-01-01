Bears' Leonard Floyd: Won't play in Week 17
Floyd (concussion) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Vikings, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The Bears will be shorthanded at outside linebacker Sunday with both Floyd and Pernell McPhee (shoulder) unavailable. In their absence, Sam Acho could see additional playing time in the team's final regular-season contest.
