Floyd (concussion) is officially inactive for Sunday's Week 17 matchup with the Vikings, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Bears will be shorthanded at outside linebacker Sunday with both Floyd and Pernell McPhee (shoulder) unavailable. In their absence, Sam Acho could see additional playing time in the team's final regular-season contest.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola