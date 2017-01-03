Wilson caught 16 passes for 160 yards and one touchdown in three 2016 games before suffering a broken foot and landing on injured reserve on December 17.

Wilson had caught eight passes for 125 yards and a touchdown against the Titans on November 27, and unfortunately, he was injured in the next game. He also showed signs of promise when posting three games with at least 80 yards over the last eight games of 2015, and he's now set to become a free agent this off-season. He clearly has plenty of talent, but after playing in just 31 of 64 possible games in his career, he'll need to shake the injury bug to become a consistent fantasy option.