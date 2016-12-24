Barkley completed 24 of 40 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns while being intercepted five times in Saturday's loss to Washington.

Barkley was absolutely dreadful, though with the Bears trailing by 17 points in the second quarter, he was able to pile up meaningless numbers. Despite throwing for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns in the game, he was intercepted on four straight possessions in the second half, and he's now turned the ball over nine times over the last two weeks. With it being unlikely that the Bears will be playing from way behind in Week 17 against the Vikings, he's looking like a fantasy option only in leagues that start two quarterbacks.