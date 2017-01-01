Barkley completed 10 of 14 passes for 125 yards and two interceptions while catching a two-yard touchdown pass in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings. He finished the season with 1,611 yards and eight touchdown passes against 14 interceptions.

Barkley had a pair of strong fantasy performances when the Bears fell behind opponents in two of his first four starts, but after throwing 10 interceptions in the last three games of the season, he seems to have cemented his status as an NFL backup. He'll be a free agent this offseason, and he'll likely end up with a team that will give him a chance to compete for a roster spot.