Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Bears

The Bears are planning to have Glennon serve as their starting quarterback for all of this season, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Glennon's expected starting status comes as no surprise, as general manager Ryan Pace stated back in April that there wouldn't be a quarterback competition between he and rookie Mitch Trubisky. That comes despite Chicago trading up to draft Trubisky second overall this spring. Although such an investment indicates Trubisky will eventually be handed the keys to the franchise, that won't necessarily happen this year. Glennon signed a three-year contract worth $18.5 million in guarantees this offseason, and his four previous NFL seasons makes him the Bears' most capable signal-caller at the moment. Knowing that, Glennon will be handed Chicago's starting job on Day 1, and figures to remain there unless he's injured or deemed ineffective enough to warrant an unwanted change.