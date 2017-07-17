Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Bears
The Bears are planning to have Glennon serve as their starting quarterback for all of this season, Rich Campbell of The Chicago Tribune reports.
Glennon's expected starting status comes as no surprise, as general manager Ryan Pace stated back in April that there wouldn't be a quarterback competition between he and rookie Mitch Trubisky. That comes despite Chicago trading up to draft Trubisky second overall this spring. Although such an investment indicates Trubisky will eventually be handed the keys to the franchise, that won't necessarily happen this year. Glennon signed a three-year contract worth $18.5 million in guarantees this offseason, and his four previous NFL seasons makes him the Bears' most capable signal-caller at the moment. Knowing that, Glennon will be handed Chicago's starting job on Day 1, and figures to remain there unless he's injured or deemed ineffective enough to warrant an unwanted change.
More News
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Won't face immediate competition from Trubisky•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Officially signs with Chicago•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Will sign with Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Could be key target for Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Could fetch $12 million per season in free agency•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Expected to enter free agency despite contract offer•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...
-
Ranking the Bills in Fantasy
Heath Cummings likes the Bills talent at the top, but says the cupboard is pretty bare when...
-
Ranking the Saints in Fantasy
Everyone seems to be worried about Mark Ingram's touches except for Heath Cummings. He tells...