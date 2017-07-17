Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Chicago
The Bears are planning to have Glennon serve as their starting quarterback for the entire 2017 season, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The news comes as no surprise, as Bears general manager Ryan Pace stated back in April that there wouldn't be a quarterback competition between Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky, despite Chicago trading up to the second overall pick to select the North Carolina product. That investment indicates Trubisky will eventually be handed the keys to the franchise, but it sounds like the franchise intends for 2017 to be a developmental year. Glennon, who signed a three-year contract worth $18.5 million in guarantees this offseason, hasn't been a regular NFL starter since 2014, but his on-the-job experience nonetheless gives him a major advantage over Trubisky. So long as Glennon isn't a major disappointment in training camp, he'll be behind center for Week 1 and should remain the team's top signal calller unless he sustains an injury or is deemed ineffective enough to warrant a demotion.
More News
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Won't face immediate competition from Trubisky•
-
Bears' Mike Glennon: Officially signs with Chicago•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Will sign with Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Could be key target for Bears•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Could fetch $12 million per season in free agency•
-
Buccaneers' Mike Glennon: Expected to enter free agency despite contract offer•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Falcons in Fantasy
Heath Cummings was selling you hard on Matt Ryan going into 2016. Then, Ryan had one of the...
-
RB breakdown candidates
Marshawn Lynch, Adrian Peterson and LeSean McCoy are big name running backs, but Dave Richard...
-
Ranking the Bears in fantasy
The Bears are more than just Jordan Howard on offense. But not much more.
-
Ranking the Buccaneers in Fantasy
Heath Cummings wonders if we've gotten too excited about Jameis Winston and ranks the Buccaneers...
-
Ranking the Bills in Fantasy
Heath Cummings likes the Bills talent at the top, but says the cupboard is pretty bare when...
-
Ranking the Saints in Fantasy
Everyone seems to be worried about Mark Ingram's touches except for Heath Cummings. He tells...