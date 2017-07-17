Bears' Mike Glennon: Planned starter for Chicago

The Bears are planning to have Glennon serve as their starting quarterback for the entire 2017 season, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The news comes as no surprise, as Bears general manager Ryan Pace stated back in April that there wouldn't be a quarterback competition between Glennon and rookie Mitch Trubisky, despite Chicago trading up to the second overall pick to select the North Carolina product. That investment indicates Trubisky will eventually be handed the keys to the franchise, but it sounds like the franchise intends for 2017 to be a developmental year. Glennon, who signed a three-year contract worth $18.5 million in guarantees this offseason, hasn't been a regular NFL starter since 2014, but his on-the-job experience nonetheless gives him a major advantage over Trubisky. So long as Glennon isn't a major disappointment in training camp, he'll be behind center for Week 1 and should remain the team's top signal calller unless he sustains an injury or is deemed ineffective enough to warrant a demotion.