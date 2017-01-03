Unrein posted a pair of stops in Sunday's season-ending loss to the Vikings, and he posted a sack and 26 tackles in 13 games on the year.

Unrein was a regular on the field at defensive end for the Bears, but his inability to compile numbers has made him nearly invisible as a fantasy option, as he averaged two tackles per contest. He's under contract with the Bears next season, though he'll need to show significant improvement to become a viable option in IDP leagues.