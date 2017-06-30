Trubisky told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he supports Mike Glennon as the Bears' starting quarterback, NFL.com's Marc Sessler reports. "Mike's the starter and I'm behind him all the way," Trubisky said.

Trubisky was notably selected second overall in this year's draft after the Bears traded a considerable amount of assets to move up just one pick. While that surely projects him as the team's starter in the long run, Chicago also signed Glennon to a three-year, $45 million contract this offseason. Given Glennon's experience -- which includes 18 career starts and 30 touchdowns versus 15 interceptions -- as well as the investment the Bears made in him, the 27-year-old is slated to start this season, allowing Trubisky to be groomed on the sidelines. After his small college sample size, that figures to suit Trubisky well, and the rookie is taking the right approach by supporting his veteran mentor, but it still wouldn't be surprising if the North Carolina product ultimately took Glennon's job if he were to falter during the regular season.