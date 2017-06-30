Bears' Mitchell Trubisky: Not a holdout threat
Trubisky, who is yet to sign his rookie contract, said he'll report for training camp when it begins July 26, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Trubisky, the second overall pick of this year's draft, is still the subject of negotiations between the Bears and his representatives, but the North Carolina product insists he'll be on the field for the first day of practice regardless of whether he's signed a deal by that point. Furthermore, Trubisky said his agents aren't worried about getting a contract ironed out, as they have a great relationship with Chicago's front office. News that the 22-year-old isn't a holdout threat is obviously encouraging, as Trubisky is anticipated to need some seasoning before he's thrown into the fold. In fact, on that front, the rookie recently voiced his support of Mike Glennon being the Bears' starting quarterback until he's ready.
