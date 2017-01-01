Kwiatkoski recorded four stops in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 44 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Kwiatkoski found his way into the starting lineup once the team lost Danny Trevathan to injury, and while Jerrell Freeman was serving a four-game suspension, and he posted at least seven tackles in three of his last five games. Although he performed admirably in his rookie season, he'll struggle to earn regular playing time with Freeman and Trevathan under contract in 2017.