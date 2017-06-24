McPhee lost weight in the offseason in an attempt to take some pressure off his knees, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.

McPhee spent the first six weeks of the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury, and when he returned he appeared to be playing at a heavier weight than when he first arrived in Chicago the year before. It isn't clear if McPhee simply returned to somewhere around his roster weight of 273 pounds or if he was able to get even lighter, but any weight loss in general should mean good things for McPhee in terms of staying healthy and improving upon his 2016 numbers of 16 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.