Bears' Pernell McPhee: Loses weight in offseason
McPhee lost weight in the offseason in an attempt to take some pressure off his knees, ESPN's Jeff Dickerson reports.
McPhee spent the first six weeks of the 2016 season on the physically unable to perform list due to a knee injury, and when he returned he appeared to be playing at a heavier weight than when he first arrived in Chicago the year before. It isn't clear if McPhee simply returned to somewhere around his roster weight of 273 pounds or if he was able to get even lighter, but any weight loss in general should mean good things for McPhee in terms of staying healthy and improving upon his 2016 numbers of 16 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Active for Tuesday workout•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Could be back for OTAs•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Recovering from shoulder surgery•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Questionable to play•
-
Bears' Pernell McPhee: Notches two sacks in Sunday loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Ranking the Dolphins in Fantasy
The Dolphins are coming off a surprisingly good year, but there are still questions about the...
-
Ranking the Chiefs in Fantasy
Heath Cummings says Alex Smith isn't a good Fantasy quarterback but that doesn't keep the Chiefs...
-
Ranking the Raiders in Fantasy
Heath Cummings is excited about the Raiders' Fantasy outlook, just not their most recent a...
-
Ranking the Chargers in Fantasy
The competition for targets in Los Angeles is going to be intense. Heath Cummings breaks down...
-
Ranking the Giants in Fantasy
The Giants added Brandon Marshall and Evan Engram in the passing game and Heath Cummings wonders...
-
Ranking the Redskins in Fantasy
Fantasy owners have been as hesitant to commit to Kirk Cousins as the Redskins owner has, but...