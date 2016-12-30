Bears' Pernell McPhee: Questionable to play
McPhee (shoulder) is questionable to play Sunday in Minnesota.
While it isn't clear whether McPhee suffered an injury last week versus the Redskins or not, he wasn't able to practice all week and doesn't appear likely to suit up. If he's ultimately ruled out, McPhee will end the 2016 campaign with 16 tackles and four sacks across nine games in his second season in Chicago.
