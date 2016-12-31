McPhee (shoulder) did not travel with the team for Sunday's game against Minnesota and he has been ruled out, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN reports.

Sunday will mark McPhee's seventh missed contest of the season due to injury. He battled a knee injury early in the season but had been able to play in every game after being activated off the PUP list after Week 6. With Leonard Floyd (concussion) doubtful for Sunday's tilt, the Bears will be short on pass rushing options against the Vikings.