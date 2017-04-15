Bears' Sam Acho: Re-signed by Bears
Acho was re-signed to a one-year contract by the Bears on Saturday, Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com reports.
Acho has spent the past two seasons in Chicago where he has notched 66 tackles (48 solo), one sack, and two forced fumbles in 31 games following a four-year stint with the Cardinals. He figures to once again provide depth for the Bears' linebacker unit, while Pernell McPhee, Leonard Floyd, and Lamarr Houston figure to compete for the starting roles on the outside.
