Bears' Victor Cruz: Getting comfortable back in slot

Cruz predominantly played in the slot during the Bears' offseason program, ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reports.

Cruz has mostly played the slot throughout his career, but the Giants moved him outside last season to accommodate the addition of Sterling Shepard. The veteran got off to a nice start with 245 receiving yards in his first four games, but his usage and efficiency both cratered throughout the season as he ultimately finished with only 586 yards in 15 games. He's back at his natural position in Chicago, where Kendall Wright, Markus Wheaton (shoulder) and Josh Bellamy are also in the mix for targets alongside Cameron Meredith (thumb) and Kevin White. Cruz will have to battle for a role, as Meredith was productive out of the slot last season and Wright has mostly played on the inside the past few years.