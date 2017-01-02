Young (knee) tallied three tackles in Sunday's loss to the Vikings, and he ended the season with 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 37 tackles.

Although Young's 7.5 sacks looked impressive, he collected five of them in a two-week span, making him a very weak fantasy option in the overwhelming majority of games. He'll be under contract with the Bears next season, although he figures to be in a fight for snaps with Leonard Floyd, Lamarr Houston and Pernell McPhee. However, with Houston and McPhee consistently struggling with injuries, it wouldn't be a surprise if he saw consistent snaps in 2017, so his fantasy value will remain murky until training camp.