Bears' Zach Miller: Could face competition for roster spot
Miller (foot) could be challenged for a spot on the roster by Daniel Brown during training camp, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Despite being productive during the 10 games he played last season, Miller's durability issues could factor into the Bears' determining that they might be better off with Brown, a converted wide receiver, as their receiving tight end. However, with the team having selected Adam Shaheen in the second round of this year's draft, keeping Miller around for the last year of his deal, which has a base salary of $1.5 million, might allow the rookie a year to acclimate to the professional game while the team has a solid receiver in Miller during the transition. As long as Miller makes it through training camp healthy, he should have little trouble holding off Brown, who produced just 124 yards in six games last year after Miller injured his foot. Miller should be a solid backup tight end for fantasy teams should he hold onto his roster spot.
