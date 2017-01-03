Miller ended the season with 47 receptions for 486 yards and four touchdowns after being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury on November 23.

Miller is under contract with the Bears in 2017, and assuming his foot injury checks out well, he'll be counted on the be the team's primary receiving tight end. In 25 games with the team over the last two seasons, he's posted 925 yards and nine touchdowns, and he should be considered a borderline fantasy starter in 12-team leagues.