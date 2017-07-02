Bengals' A.J. Green: Hoping to benefit from offseason additions

Green is eyeing Julio Jones' 2016 campaign as a framework for what he expects for himself this season, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports. "That's the goal. Win the Super Bowl," Green said. "Look at the year Julio had. He was coming off an1,800-yard season and he had what last year? (1,409). That's because they put all the weapons around him. He still made the same plays he made when he had the 1,800 yards, but when they double-teamed him they had (Sanu) and (Tyler) Gabriel."

Jones tied for 11th in the league with 9.0 targets per game, but it was a significant drop off from his league-leading 12.7 the previous year. With better weapons around him, he overcame the lighter workload and still topped 100 yards per game by producing a career-best 10.9 yards per target. Meanwhile, Green averaged 11 targets per game prior to the Week 11 contest in which he suffered a season-ending hamstring injury, and while he impressively had 9.6 yards per target, it seems he's expecting a lighter workload and even better efficiency in 2017. It makes sense given the additions of John Ross and Joe Mixon to an offense that already had Tyler Eifert, Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd, though it's possible Andy Dalton is forced to rely on more short passes due to the offseason departures of O-line stalwarts Andrew Whitworth (Rams) and Kevin Zeitler (Browns). All that being said, Green's health is more important than anything else, as he's still one of the league's premier talents and always will be first in line for targets in Cincinnati. On that front, he rebounded from his torn hamstring to enjoy a healthy offseason program, saying afterward that he feels the best he has in years.