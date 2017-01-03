Jones was arrested early Tuesday morning for a confrontation at a hotel in downtown Cincinnati, ESPN.com reports.

Among a litany of allegations, Jones faces misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct, and obstructing official business, as well as a felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance. Before he can be released from jail, he awaits a blood test, which will be performed on Wednesday morning. Both the Bengals and the NFL won't comment on the situation while the legal ramifications are sorted out, but due to his lengthy history of brushes with the law, both parties will have precedence to punish the cornerback, even if he escapes unscathed on the legal front.