Bengals' A.J. Green: Expected to miss Saturday's game

Green (hamstring) is not expected to play in either of the Bengals' final two games, ESPN.com reports.

Per the ESPN report, as well as Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Green -- who has not played since Week 11 -- is not on track to play Saturday night against the Texans, a notion that we expect to confirm once the Bengals' inactives are released in advance of their 8:25 ET kickoff. With Green (as well as Tyler Eifert ) not in line to be available Saturday, look for Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd to serve as the team's top pass catchers in Week 16.