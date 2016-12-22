Bengals' A.J. Green: Feels healthy, but still limited at practice

Green (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

That said, the wideout has indicated that he feels healthy enough to play Saturday night against the Texans. While we suspect that Green will give it a go this weekend in the absence of any setbacks, it seems likely that the wideout will still end up being officially listed as questionable on the Bengals' final Week 16 injury report.